In various poses! Kim Kardashian surprises in flirty video | .

One of the personalities and celebrities that most attracts the attention of the public is definitely Kim Kardashian, therefore to share new content in a video and several photos posing, which left several fans delighted and surprised at the same time.

Although many already know a little more Kim kardashian She usually always finds a way to attract attention, thanks to her figure and face that they adore so much and try to imitate part of her millions of followers, the socialite is constantly a source of inspiration.

The striking thing about the older sister of Kendall jenner It is not only her beauty but her ability to make everything she touches popular.

Thanks to the fact that she is one of the biggest influencers not only in the United States but in much of the world, she tends to impose fashion and trends, some of them become even more famous than others.

You may not have noticed, but the family Kardashian jenner especially her, they began with advertising propaganda on social networks, now with each of their publications any member of the clan usually earns large sums of money.

Kim and her sisters implemented a way of doing market promotion saving millions of dollars, they simply put a photo on Instagram advertising one of their products and immediately they already have potential customers who are willing to buy their items.

The same thing happened recently because the beautiful mother of North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago West decided to promote her new line of makeup, shadows and pencils in an Instagram post where she shared several photos and videos posing as flirtatious with her exquisite silhouette.

This is his new line of “KKW Beauty Camo Collection“Referring to the camouflage designs as you can see in the content of the images, Kim affirms that she had always wanted to launch a line inspired by this style.

There is so much versatility in the ways you can use the print, so creating a collection with the combination of greens and earth tones was a lot of fun to bring it to life, “she wrote.

WHAT DOES THIS NEW COLLECTION INCLUDE?

12 Tray Pressed Powder Palette 3 New Compact Highlighters 3 New Shades Of Semi Matte Liquid Lipstick New 5 Shade “Eye Crayon” Formula

Without a doubt, Kim Kardashian went big with this collection in which she invested as much time and love as she expresses in her publication, especially because she decided to share so much content in a single publication.

This new line will be launched next Friday the 11th exclusively in your company’s online store KKW BeautyThose who have already seen the publication will surely be on the lookout as soon as Friday arrives to order their products.

Whether you choose a day-to-night or on-the-go style, this will become part of your everyday essentials, “wrote Kim Kardashain.

Wearing green socks and a camouflage top were part of the first photos she shared, later we saw her wearing socks and a beige long-sleeved top in front of a varied dry vegetation.

In one of the photos we find the products that she will launch in a few days, so you can get an idea of ​​the colors and how beautiful you will look like her, because it also shows the result of the makeup with her makeup.

In his two videos you can see part of the behind the camera and the various photos he has to take to make him look perfect as he always does in his photos.