If something characterizes Aleida Nunez is that she always enjoys a good mood, and during the quarantine she has been willing to contact her followers through their social networks, thanking them for their comments.

View this post on Instagram Stay home … queda # stayteencasa A post shared by Aleida Nuñez OFICIAL (@aleidanunez) on Apr 14, 2020 at 6:38 pm PDT

View this post on Instagram I only observe how these moments pass … #positive thoughts #quedateencasa #actitudposit blessings✨✨✨🙏 A post shared by Aleida Nuñez OFICIAL (@aleidanunez) on Apr 22, 2020 at 7:29 pm PDT

Now, the actress posed again very sensual in a photo that shows her in underwear, showing off her curves and lying on a sofa, with her hair covering her face. Aleida wrote next to the image “Saturday without combing”.

View this post on Instagram Saturday without combing … # stayteencasa A post shared by Aleida Nuñez OFICIAL (@aleidanunez) on Apr 25, 2020 at 6:47 pm PDT

These days Aleida has spent her time exercising and asking her fans to stay home; but also, he decided to promote on his account Instagram her jeans line, which seems to have been very successful and in which she is the main model.

View this post on Instagram The best JEANS to highlight your figure 🍑 @ sensualejeans #modeloyingyang HIGH CUT IN THE NAIL With SENSUALE no matter your size STYLE your FIGURE, RAISE GLUTEOS👖 Shipping to your home FREE OF CHARGE throughout the Republic 😘 All women have a charm and a body Special highlight your curves, feel BELLA. ✨👏 @ sensualejeans #jeans # jeans👖 #sensuale #quedateencasa #ventaenlinea #cortecolombiano A post shared by Aleida Nuñez OFICIAL (@aleidanunez) on Apr 24, 2020 at 4:17 pm PDT

