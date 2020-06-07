In two years, Ed Maverick went from anonymity to being a recognized musician of his generation

Juan Ibarra

La Jornada

Sunday, June 7, 2020

Ed Maverick is not concerned about being bitter. Although in two years the young man from Chihuahua has managed to go from being a stranger to one of the most recognized musicians of his generation, Eduardo Hernández Saucedo prefers tranquility.

At 19 he has managed to break through in the industry thanks to social networks. His first album was an independently produced EP, Mix pa ’cry in your room, which includes the song Fuentes de Ortiz, which to date has 58 million views on YouTube.

Thanks to his impact on the network, Ed Maverick was able to render his album professionally with the help of a record company. Later he released another album and before the health crisis, his name appeared on the poster of the Coachella festival, one of the most important in the United States.

In spite of everything, he considers that thinking or pursuing fame will not bring him anything. “When the project started to grow, it did happen like:‘ a egg, I already have this. I’m a scrub, ’I tell you in an exaggerated way, but I saw myself two years ago and I was an asshole. It hasn’t been long, but I feel like I have learned a lot with this thing called fame, ”said Ed Maverick in an interview.

The pain must be spoken, he assures

Ed Maverick is more interested in talking about negative emotions. This week he published the topic We have a lot of pain to go on digital platforms, in which he collaborates with Daniel Who. As in other songs, in this one, Ed Maverick tries to raise awareness about pain as inevitable and natural. Rather than spreading a romantic idea of ​​this circumstance, it seeks that it be accepted and spoken.

He estimates that illnesses such as depression in the country are taken lightly. He himself said that he had very strong falls, although he does not dare to call himself depressed. Although he considers it good to be able to identify with someone else, he does not claim that his music is the cure for depressive emotions.

If you identify with those songs I wrote feeling like shit, get help, urged the musician. More than joining a motivational speech, it aims to raise awareness. They are feelings that we have to embrace because they are things that are going to build us, he explained.

Ed Maverick’s music is based on the sound of a guitar and his scratchy voice; It is a lucky mix between Anglo-Saxon folk and the rhythms of northern Mexico.

He says he sometimes despairs about the way social media is used. He considers that giving too much importance to follows or likes, diverts attention from more significant topics.

Thanks to his songs, he has been able to improve the economic situation of his family, which he described as one that did not have much of a fair. However, the musician is described as someone who gets bored quickly, so he does not rule out abandoning his music career someday.

At the moment his only concrete plan is to publish a new album on which he currently works.