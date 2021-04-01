in two weeks we will meet the next Xperia phones

Without an MWC in use (we will see what happens with the one in Barcelona this year, we have missed many appointments that we usually saw there and that have become our own events. And the one that it seems that we will have soon is Sony’s presentation, which was also the one that traditionally started the opening of the fair.

In this presentation, whose leaked invitation appears the Xperia nomenclature, we hope to meet the direct heirs of the Sony Xperia 1 II (Mark 2) and the Sony Xperia 10 II (Mark 2). Perhaps it is the occasion for them to tell us about a special edition such as the Sony Xperia Pro, but for now there is no other clue.

A date in two weeks (and to watch from home)

Of the supposed new mobiles, leaked details have been revealed. There is talk of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 and versions up to 16GB and 512GB, which would be a novelty at Sony, although we would still see that typical elongated design that the panel gives with a 21: 9 ratio.

Thus, the event will be the April 14 at 9:30 Spanish peninsular time (8:30 in the Canary Islands, 1:30 in Mexico, 2:30 in Ecuador, 3:30 in Venezuela and 4:30 in Chile) in a presentation from his YouTube channel. What is rumored is that the Xperia series will follow the nomenclature that we have seen in the last launch and we would see a Sony Xperia 1 III (Mark 3) and Sony Xperia 10 III (Mark 3).

We already saw this in the Sony Xperia 5 II, so it makes sense that they continue with this reference, that after all, everything is at home (being at their cameras). A) Yes, in two weeks we will get rid of doubts, and in Engadget as always we will tell you everything in detail.