In two searches by the FGR in Monterrey, 13 migrants are freed

In a coordinated operation between elements of the Specialized Prosecutor for Organized Crime (FEMDO), and the Federal Ministerial Police (PFM) of the Attorney General’s Office (FGR), carried out two searches of homes in Monterrey, Nuevo León, through which the location and rescue of 13 people who were kept in captivity.

The investigation began on June 25 of this year, on the occasion of the PFM report, through which the complaint of a person was made known, who referred to the kidnapping of four members of his family, who left El Salvador on June 19, 2021, in order to move to the United States of America.

Derived from cabinet and field research work coordinated by the Federal Public Ministry (MPF), of the Specialized Unit for the Investigation of Crimes in the Matter of Kidnapping (UEIDMS), authorization was obtained from a specialized control judge to execute various investigation techniques that allowed locating an address in Monterrey, Nuevo León, possibly used as a safe house to hold victims captive.

Therefore, on June 27, 2021 elements of the PFM they moved to the aforementioned address, where after the execution of a search and rescue operation, they located four people who were being held in captivity, two of them women aged 52 and 28, and two minors aged six and two; all from the Republic of El Salvador.

Likewise, in pursuit of the investigation lines of the case, ministerial personnel and elements of the aforementioned PFM executed a search warrant authorized by the Second Control Court Attached to the National Center of Justice Specialized in Control of Investigation Techniques, Roots and Communications Intervention. with jurisdiction throughout the Republic and residence in Mexico City, for another property, this one located in the 10 de Marzo neighborhood, in Monterrey, Nuevo León, where the liberation of nine victims was achieved in deplorable conditions; four of them originally from Honduras, three from Ecuador and two from Guatemala, including five minors.

