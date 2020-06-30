AS Photo Archive | Alessandro Sabattini / .
June 29 is a date that touches the hearts of all Argentines. A day like today, but in 1986, the Argentine team won the World Cup in Mexico. An achievement that takes more and more value every day, since it was the last time that maximum glory was achieved.
34 years after the final that was won over Germany, Argentines remember their heroes and incredible videos appeared on social networks. One of them was the incredible motivation that was experienced in the previous match.
In all history, there has never been such a decisive player in a world soccer title.
Today is 34 years of Argentina champion in Mexico 86 ‘with these animals in the lead. pic.twitter.com/PnwBEE4D6G
– Juanjo Tuljak (@juanjosetuljak) June 29, 2020
The video shows the harangue of the footballers before going out on the field of play. « Come on, we’re risking our lives! » and « In two hours we are champions! « Are some of the comments heard.
Diego looks like a caged lion. The Tata that appears and shouts: « Come on, that’s it, in two hours we are champions. » The eggs these guys had, by God. How they are missed. pic.twitter.com/sdh0HlAZDn
– Brooms and drums (@escobasybidones) June 29, 2020
One of the most excited is Diego Armando Maradona, who is eager to go out and play and achieve maximum glory. It is clear that the end of the world is not played every day and that it is the dream of all the protagonists. The end is known, Argentina won 3-2 and today we remember them again. To our heroes, who got the last World Cup for our country. Eternal thanks!