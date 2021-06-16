In trouble ?, Raúl Araiza is cited for supporting the Green Party | Instagram

In serious trouble? The famous host of the Hoy Program, Raúl Araiza has revealed that he has received a summons to testify about his support for the Green Ecologist Party of Mexico in the middle of the electoral ban on social media.

Raúl Araiza Herrera was approached by various media about the situation and revealed to the cameras of the journalist Edén Dorantes that he is calm before the summons from the authorities and applauds that the investigations corresponding to the scandal of influencers for support to the PVEM are being carried out.

The son of Norma Herrera, who is currently part of the cast of the telenovela La Desalmada, said he felt calm before the investigation about him since he assures he was not against the law by expressing his support.

The dear Negrito pointed out that he is a member of the party and has more than 9 years indicating his support for it; in addition to not having received financial remuneration for the comments he made in favor of the political party on social networks in the middle of the electoral ban.

Although many assure that Raul Araiza Indeed, he has been seen supporting the party for many years. The truth is that what he said on social networks is very similar to the “script” that various celebrities claim to support the party.

Personalities such as Mariana Echeverría, Romina Marcos, Laura G, Bárbara del Regil, Lambda García and many more are on the list of celebrities who supposedly received financial compensation for speaking in favor of the PVEM in the middle of the electoral ban.

It was the same Internet users who showed their outrage at the support of celebrities on social networks and made the situation a trend. For their part, other celebrities such as Facundo and Sebastián Rulli disapproved of the attitude of these influencers.