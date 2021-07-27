In transparencies Anastasia Kvitko decides to pose and show off! | Instagram

One of the Models The one who has most captivated the American public is definitely Anastasia Kvitko, who has been more than enthusiastic to show off her figure, especially in transparencies, as she did on this occasion.

Something in which the Russian model has stood out is in showing off her voluptuous and beautiful curves especially his huge charms, given that they are really big and immediately attract attention.

These stand out even more because the beautiful celebrity has a tiny waist which makes them look even bigger than they are.

Five hours ago he gave us two photos, where she is posing as a professional model wearing two different outfits, but matching transparent garments.

In the first one, she is wearing very short white shorts and a transparent beige blouse with embroidered details and on the neck as well as the cuffs in white, in addition to beige sneakers, these are bracelet.

In the second image Anastasia kvitko She is wearing a kind of fairly short dress, although on top of this type of lining she wears another long transparent dress as well as black sneakers, both clothes are definitely haute couture.