“In Tokyo we will look for our best brands”

07/16/2021 at 6:30 AM CEST

Both Jèssica Vall and Joan Lluís Pons feel that they arrive at the Olympic event perfectly prepared Thanks, in part, to this year of more than they have had to face the Games with more guarantees both physically and psychologically.

“If in 2020 we were already physically full, with this year too many we have also been able to grow mentally with all the challenges posed by the pandemic. This can be a plus when competing & rdquor ;, assures the Mallorcan.

Both will live their second Olympic experience in Tokyo, so the prospects are different this time: “More than taking pressure off, the second Games are lived in a different way. In the first ones you have a lot of focus on being able to go, on the illusion that makes you be able to be there and In these it is like you work from day one thinking about what you want to achieve. You face them more calmly & rdquor ;, comments Jèssica, a true veteran in the water who in Rio reached the semifinals of the 100 and 200 breaststroke. The objective in Tokyo is clear: “We will seek to be in our best records, be able to beat our best records and what this means depends a bit on the rivals & rdquor ;.

Joanllu endorses the words of her partner and ‘teacher’: “Exactly, I would like to go to the Games and make my best mark. I think if I succeed, it could take me a long way. & Rdquor ;. It is said by a swimmer who always tends to look for the positive side of things and who already surprised in Rio by getting into the final of the 400 strokes.

Jèssica, a real veteran

Despite her 32 years, Jèssica gives the feeling that she is getting better and better, she explains why: “There is a lot of experience and mental work in the sense that there is a lot of control. I think I have a greater ability to see everything from the outside. The experience gives you more projection and if there is obviously physical work because Jordi (Jou) does not care that he is 32 years old and he continues to put me in good shape, but there is also a mental work behind & rdquor ;.

The Sant Andreu stylist confesses himself an admirer of ‘Xess’: “Having her by your side is always a plus & rdquor ;. While both consider that their coach, Jordi Jou, is key to their successes: “He is a great manager of people who knows how to hit the key of each swimmer, give him what he needs at that moment. We are a very large group and this also makes us strong because beyond the objectives we have, what prioritizes is getting a ten in the training that day, It does not matter if you are training for a Spanish championship or for an Olympic Games & rdquor ;, analyze the bracista.

Joanllu and Jèssica, looking forward to their time in Tokyo

| VALENTÍ ENRICH

Joanllu admits that he is concerned about “the few competitions we have done during the pandemic year & rdquor ;. Despite this, enjoy the road to the Games: “There are many sacrifices and things that hurt, but if you are in the right place and with the right people you enjoy it a lot and when the time comes you are happy both for having arrived and for everything that has taken you there & rdquor ;.

For ‘Xess’ a podium is not ruled out because “Dreams have no limits, but it is true that you have to be first in a semifinal, then a final and then you have to think about this podium, but everyone who dreams of what they want & rdquor ;.

The curious test to Joan Lluís Pons and Jèssica Vall | VALENTÍ ENRICH