“In Tokyo I hope to give my best level”

07/12/2021 at 06:30 CEST

She is a veteran of table tennis to whom she has dedicated her life and to whom she intends to remain linked when she decides to hang up the racket, something that is not being considered at the moment. Galia Dvorak will participate in her fourth Olympic Games in Tokyo at 33 years old but she is still just as motivated as the first day if not more. “The truth is that there are moments when I have the feeling that an eternity has passed and that I have been in this sport for a long time but instead if I think of Beijing 2008 it gives me the feeling that it does nothing & rdquor ;, assures the Catalan paddler.

Dvorak is convinced that those in Tokyo will be “special and very emotional Games because they will be held after having been postponed for a year and after having lived through this difficult situation, but I also believe that in some aspects they will be decaffeinated by being without spectators & mldr; I suffer a little for those who go for the first time because they will not be able to live what the complete experience is & rdquor ;.

From Beijing, where she played her first Games, to Tokyo 13 years have passed, a world for an athlete: “The Gaul of Beijing was a Gaul without any expectations that just being there was enough. The one from Tokyo is already a Gaul who knows perfectly what is going to be found and who is not satisfied with just arriving at some Games butShe is very focused on giving the best of herself. I hope to give my best level & rdquor ;.

However, the best result was obtained in China with the ninth place by teams: “In Beijing my rivals did not respect me as much. I was young and was not known internationally so it was a bit of a surprise at the level at which I played. Not even I was mentally prepared for it. Now, 13 years later I am a Gaul who has been there for much longer and by surprise I am not going to catch anyone, but I also think that I am a much stronger player& rdquor ;, comments after assuring that “I feel very happy to be able to share the Games with María (Xiao), who debuts in an Olympic event & rdquor ;.

Training hard

Galia Dvorak had a bad time after the last Pre-Olympic, but luckily he recovered from his shoulder problems: “I was able to take some time to rest and now I’m really looking forward to training, to get even more fit and to get to the top. I hope to give my best level & rdquor ;, confesses the player at the CN Mataró facilities, where she has grown as an athlete.

Galia Dvorak arrives in Tokyo more ambitious than ever

| VALENTÍ ENRICH

Before certifying his classification, he spent many days suffering and doing calculations: “I counted all the points, the results of all my rivals, I counted my own results, I thought about the things that could happen and it was a constant headache. By the middle of the European pre-Olympic my classification was already mathematical and that was when I took a load off my shoulders & rdquor ;.

The paddler, born in Kiev and the daughter of two professional table tennis players, has had a lot to do with improving her physical condition and her explosive capacity for Tokyo “because I think it’s one of the worst things I do. I’m a very tough and tough-minded player, but I have a hard time finishing the points, so I tried to put a bit of emphasis on being a little more decisive & rdquor;, he confesses. And discover us a secret: “My mother always tells me that I have to believe it more and even that I have to do a little theater and be more confident of my possibilities & rdquor;.

The SPORT test to Galia Dvorak before the Olympics | Àngels Fàbregues