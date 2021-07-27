In Tokyo 2021, everyone admires Novak Djokovic

Few times was there so much expectation for some Olympic Games as with those of Tokyo 2020. From the closing ceremony of Rio 2016, it was beginning to concoct in the minds of each one of the sports fans how an event of such magnitude was going to take place in one of the cradles of technology such as Japan is. In fact, then-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe admitted that the goal is for them to remain in the collective memory over time. However, the coronavirus pandemic came to put a stop to the illusion. Although the tournament could finally be held (a year later than expected and with more question marks than certainties), the reality is that “the price was lowered” given that great sports stars decided not to participate for various reasons ( lack of public, possible Covid-19 outbreaks, increased restrictions, etc.). And, in that context, there is no doubt that Novak Djokovic He is the great figure that the contest has.

There is no one like him. So much so that everyone wants to take a picture with the No. 1 in the world ranking. Loved by (a large part of) the fans and admired by the athletes themselves, the participants know that they have the opportunity they dreamed of to get a memory with one of the best (if not the best) tennis player in history, who has 20 Grand titles. Slam and is in search of the Golden Slam, an achievement only obtained by Steffi Graf. His dream is to be able to complete the only great empty box in his extraordinary record (he won all the GS and the nine M1000s).

In the Olympic Village, in a gym, in the dining rooms or in a moment of relaxation. The athletes move attentively through the corridors so that a possible chance encounter does not find them unprepared. The cell phone always at hand to activate the front camera and look for a selfie so that it will last a lifetime. In fact, the admiration is total since it transcends any type of discipline. Indeed, the Venezuelan Daniel Dhers (BMX star), the Mexican Paola Longoria (racquetball), the Italian Matteo Restivo (swimming), the German Giovanna Scoccimarro (judo), the Argentine Agustina Albertario (hockey), the Polish Aneta Stankiewicz ( shooting), the Austrian Ivona Dadic (athletics) and the Spanish Jaime Canalejo (rowing) are just a small group of those fortunate enough to be able to tell their family and friends that they had the opportunity to be photographed with Nole.

Where does one want to go with these examples? In the absence of other stars like Usain Bolt, Tiger Woods, Michael Phelps, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Lionel Messi, Neymar or Cristiano Ronaldo, to name a few, nobody causes the desire that the Serbian transmits. Beyond the presence of Simone Biles, Dani Alves or Naomi Osaka, they are far from a tennis player who will leave a legacy in history. In short, there is no doubt that the only one capable of defying logic in Tokyo2020 has a first and last name and is called: Novak Djokovic.