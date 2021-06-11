In tiny outfit, Diosa Canales looks like Niurka Marcos | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful vedette Diosa Canales really enjoys walking outdoors practicing hiking and this time she shared it once again with her 1.2 million followers on Instagram, but she did it in a rather peculiar way since she was just wearing a tiny piece of clothing to cover the lower part of your figure.

That’s right, beautiful young woman only used a small black panties to show her great figure while practicing that sport that he likes so much in this tiny outfit who left his charms outdoors for his fans to enjoy.

The photo was shared just 17 hours ago and has gathered more than 34,000 likes in addition to hundreds of comments where his loyal followers write compliments, compliments and even some poems to celebrate his beauty.

The Venezuelan left the Internet in shock with her photograph in which she appears sitting on a stone on the hill of Tres Cruces Colombia While promoting a brand that thanked them very much for this collaboration, they have received a lot of attention and this is very good for them.

The followers of Niurka They remembered her when they saw Diosa Canales, after knowing that she is a star like her and they could also observe some photographs of her in her last show, in which she also appeared with a tiny outfit and celebrating that she can be back in the scenarios.

The beautiful woman has many attractive photos and videos on her official Instagram profile and we will be bringing you the best information on her part so you don’t miss it in addition to those incredible pieces of content that do not think twice to share everything about her. .

Her numbers only increase and it is thanks to the incredible attention she gives to her followers who she is, they are also very vigilant and have also celebrated that she is back on stage wishing to see her soon in one of her shows where it shows that she is it makes the atmosphere very good while she sings, dances and becomes a Show.

Surely soon he will upload more attractive photos and you cannot miss them, he will surely upload much better photos in the coming days to meet the goal of followers that he wants so much and happy Internet users, they could not ask for something better.