In one way or another, the vast majority of the planet has its mobility restricted due to the Covid-19 pandemic caused by the coronavirus. Quarantines follow the length and breadth of the globe and all fine-tune their detection and treatment systems for the disease, being body temperature measurement among the factors to measure to know if something happens to us.

It seems that in Honor they intend to be the first to carry a body temperature detection system, a thermometer of a lifetime, on board your mobile phones and they have shown it through a video. In it, the head of the brand in China shows us how it works. We approach the sensor to the skin, we make contact and voila, the phone tells us what our temperature is. It’s that simple and on board the Honor Play 4 Pro.

A mobile phone with a thermometer

The new line of the Honor Play 4 It should be presented in China this Wednesday and it seems that we will have a minimum of two phones on the manufacturer’s virtual stage. The Honor 4 Play, which should be the most basic model of those we see arriving, and the Honor 4 Play Pro, the most advanced model and from which several features have been slipped as a filter today.

Now, thanks to one of the main responsible for the brand in China, we know that the Honor Play 4 Pro will also incorporate a contact body temperature sensor, and has shown us how it works in a fairly explanatory video. In the video, the person in charge supports the sensor on different surfaces, also including the skin of several people, and the phone marks the temperature almost immediately.

If memory doesn’t fail us, it would be the first time that a thermometer is mounted, at least one of these characteristics, on board a mobile phone and Honor wants to be the first to do so. For now, measuring body temperature before accessing public or private venues is not mandatory, but if it were, having this type of thermometer so close at hand would be especially useful. Especially because we can use them in our own home and thus verify that we are not suffering from a disease, whether or not it is caused by the coronavirus.

So with the video in hand, and with the specifications leaked, it only remains to wait to see what does Honor have for us next Wednesday although few secrets remain to be revealed. We will see if this Honor Play 4 Pro arrives in Europe or not, because it will still not be able to set up Google services and it will be difficult to commercialize it in the West.

Track | GSMArena

Share



In times of the coronavirus, Honor has announced a contact body thermometer for the Honor Play 4 Pro