Due to the confinement and the celebration of International Book Day, various publishers offer at no cost some science fiction books, novels and even documentaries.

To support the # QuédateEnCasa, some publishers opened part of their on-line catalogue.

The Fund of Economic Culture it offers 39 titles such as journalistic chronicles by José Reveles and the complete works of Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz.

The offer displayed before the eyes of the readers in the coming days will be increased, adding new volumes or books that we will be able to make available to the readers who already have exhibited at this moment that already represent an adventure in themselves. ” Eduardo lemon, Virtual Communication, FCE.

It is enough to enter the microsite fondodeculturaeconómica.com / gratuito and choose a title to read it without downloading.

“… I think that the offer on the internet is very good, they have quite a few books, I have even found books on the internet that I cannot find in physics.” April Angoa.

Marisol González is a textbook editor and assures that many people are not used to reading on mobile devices but she believes that with the quarantine of the new coronavirus COVID-19, the habit of reading will change a little, it will take as an alternative “And I think publishers in their online sales stocks are going to have a boom …”

Roca editorial offers more than 30 titles of contemporary novel, science fiction, suspense and even documentaries how “The Franco family”, by Mario Sánchez Soler, or “The 999 women of Auschwitz”by Heather Dune.

Abril Angoa, assiduous reader affirms that reading online is easier, “For example, transporting the book means that you carry it on your cell phone, you do not have to carry it physically, it is cheaper, it even has a little more order. There are some applications that even help you highlight some important parts that you like “

Rocalibros.com offers the synopsis and bibliography of its titles. The loqueleo site of Santillana for Mexico offers to download 22 titles for children and adolescents as “Romeo and Juliet” and “The island of the treasure”.

Simply “… the experience is different …” Marisol González, textbook editor.

