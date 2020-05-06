The social isolation measures adopted to curb the spread of the new coronavirus pandemic pose a challenge for millions of families who are now trying to reconcile work routines, care and education for their children and family life, all concentrated under one roof. But balancing so many plates is not easy. It may be cliché, but it is true: cooking is an act of love. It is an act that invades the senses and feelings: the memories of the moments spent at the table.

Through cooking, parents and children will have a unique moment, a lot of fun and learning, in addition to savoring the treats they did together. Thinking about this interaction between parents and children, Cadence recommends products for parents to get their hands dirty with their children. They are: the Sweet Cake Cupcake Machine; Waffle maker; Pop Popper More; Panquequeira and Omeleteira, which are part of its Creative Kitchen line. French sociologist Pierre Bourdieu says it is “probably in food tastes that the strongest and most indelible mark of child learning can be found”.

Totally simple and versatile, the Sweet Cake Cupcake Machine manages to prepare in addition to the traditional dumplings, cheese breads, petit gâteau, rain dumplings, patties, tartlets, starch biscuit and much more. Everything a child likes to taste.

The Waffle Bowl allows you to prepare edible waffle baskets, which can be sweet or savory, increasing daily recipes and dishes already known. It also offers ice cream, salads, snacks, cakes and pies in an edible jar.

To prepare the basket, just follow the recipe for the basic, sweet or salty dough that accompanies the product, turn on the Waffle Bowl, place the dough until the indicated point and wait a few minutes until the basket is ready.

Every child loves to watch a movie under the blankets and with a popcorn in their hands. Then Pipoqueira Pop Mais is special, as it transforms any home into a movie theater where you can watch movies tasting delicious popcorn.

Panquequeira Creps, on the other hand, has a nonstick base that facilitates the removal of the dough without damaging it, eliminating the use of oil, making the food lighter and healthier and the utensil easier to sanitize. It is practical and simple to use, just put the dough in the container, put the non-stick top on the dough, remove and turn the pancake maker and let it brown. In 50 seconds the pancake is ready.

It presents an exclusive accessory for tapioca, a unique item on the market, which was thought to facilitate the preparation of this traditional food. With it, the powder does not fall over the edges, avoiding waste.

Cadence also indicates the Omeleteira, which allows the preparation of various types of omelets with different fillings, in addition to tortillas, calzones, fried pizzas, poached eggs, among others. Quick and practical, in a few minutes it cooks up to two omelets, which can be stuffed with meats, chickens, seafood, vegetables, spices, cheeses and others.

The secret of creative cuisine is the imagination of those who prepare recipes and the ingredients used. With these products, consumers can satisfy their desires and sweeten the palate with delicious home-made dishes, capable of appealing to the palate of the children, uniting the family through food.

About Newell Brands Brasil:

Newell Brands Brasil, a world leader in consumer products with a wide portfolio of recognized brands, among which stand out: Oster®, Cadence®, Paper Mate®, Sharpie®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Parker®, Elmer’s®, Invicta®, Coleman®, Marmot®, Sunbeam®, FoodSaver®, Mr.Coffee®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Graco®, Baby Jogger®, NUK®, Lillo®, Calphalon®, Rubbermaid®, Contigo®, First Alert® , and Yankee Candle®.

For millions of consumers, Newell Brands’ brands make their lives easier, where they live, learn, work and play.

Website: http://www.cadence.com.br

