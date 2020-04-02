The German chancellor spoke Wednesday with Volkswagen, BMW and Daimler

New security protocols to be studied for when factories reopen

Those responsible for Volkswagen, BMW and Daimler have had a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel to discuss the impact of the coronavirus crisis on the automotive industry, which currently remains paralyzed waiting for the peak to pass. the pandemic.

The purpose of the conversation, which occurred on Wednesday, was to explore different ways to resume activity in factories. They have conspired to apply new and stricter safety protocols to safeguard workers, although the solutions may have to be adapted to the circumstances of each place.

Senior officials from the Volkswagen Group, the BMW Group and Daimler, but also representatives of the metallurgical union IG Metall, participated in the call, as reported by the Handelsblatt newspaper on Thursday.

Manufacturers were very concerned about potential disruptions in the supply chain, which pose a threat to their model.

Speaking to ., an unnamed Volkswagen source has said the brands discussed ways to resume factory activity after the worst phase of the pandemic has passed. They agreed that it was necessary to find a solution valid for the entire European continent.

“It would not help if a country continues while everything remains paralyzed in Italy or Spain,” said the Volkswagen member, who stressed that this circumstance would endanger the supply chain.

From the call with Angela Merkel came a conclusion: create a working group to develop new precautionary measures to guarantee the health of employees when factories are reopened. That includes special clothing, but also social distancing and disinfection of spaces. The working group will consist of industry, the German government and the Robert Koch Institute, which specializes in infectious diseases.

The challenge is twofold, since to the paralysis of production must be added the fact that the demand for new cars will plummet if it enters a new recession. In Spain, sales have plummeted 70% in March and employers estimate that they can reach 90% if dealerships remain closed in April and May. However, they believe that a rapid intervention by the economy would mitigate the effects.

Volkswagen and BMW have already announced that they are extending the closure of their German factories until April 19.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.