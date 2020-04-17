Despite the quarantine, Michelle Salas She has managed to wear spectacular outfits and look sensual on her social networks. As a fashion influencer, he does not neglect any detail to follow trends.

View this post on Instagram She gets dressed only because it’s Friday and the body knows it 😋 @vergegirl A post shared by ᴍɪᴄʜᴇʟʟᴇ sᴀʟᴀs 🧿 (@michellesalasb) on Apr 10, 2020 at 12:58 pm PDT

Now the daughter of Luis Miguel published in Instagram a selfie showing how to look good even for yoga. The model is also seen wearing a pink sports outfit that enhances her curves.

View this post on Instagram It is never too late to start again. There may be days when we don’t feel quite right or don’t feel like doing anything! And it is normal. Take your time and find something that motivates you again! Move the body and feed your soul. You will see that you will feel better 💖 @aloyoga #alomoves A post shared by ᴍɪᴄʜᴇʟʟᴇ sᴀʟᴀs 🧿 (@michellesalasb) on Apr 16, 2020 at 11:05 am PDT

Michelle stated that she had recently been tested for COVID-19, but she felt very peaceful to see that the result had been negative. Now, she will continue her quarantine, distracting herself by making tie dye clothes.

View this post on Instagram Who dis? 👽🪐✨. . Tie dye addiction lately 🙈😛 / Addicted to tie dye lately 🤪… Would you like us to do one in a live with my sis @_camilavalero? A post shared by ᴍɪᴄʜᴇʟʟᴇ sᴀʟᴀs 🧿 (@michellesalasb) on Apr 15, 2020 at 1:22 pm PDT

View this post on Instagram And the day will come when we will touch the sea again, feel the warm breeze of summer days … how many things we took as a guarantee! But tomorrow, tomorrow will be another day. It will be dawn and we will try again. We will see each other again, but not with the same eyes 🤍 A post shared by ᴍɪᴄʜᴇʟʟᴇ sᴀʟᴀs 🧿 (@michellesalasb) on Apr 9, 2020 at 10:27 am PDT

