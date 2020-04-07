Marjorie de Sousa It is one of the famous that during the quarantine always looks good, and in addition to recording videos in Tik Tok, reading and posing in photos, likes to get fit.

The 39-year-old actress has now appeared in a selfie that shows her at home, about to exercise, wearing tight black minishorts. The image has caused a sensation among his fans.

Marjorie has also used the time to record a video in which she very firmly asks people to stay home so as not to risk COVID-19 infection. The actress also likes to dance, and in a message she wrote: “Put on music and dance, so you can get the bad vibes out, the bad thoughts.”

To the rhythm of Dua Lipa, Irina Baeva jumps with tight shorts in Acapulco

In a silver bodysuit and high boots, Vanessa Guzmán shows off her long legs

In a swimsuit, Jimena Sánchez is the sexiest fan of the Raiders

.