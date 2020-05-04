United States.- The former host of ‘Today’, Yanet García, better known as the ‘Weather girl’, said good morning to his fans with a photo in which he poses provocatively on his back, wearing tight jeans.

Yanet Cristal García San Miguel, known as the ‘Climate Girl’, she wore tight jeans, and a navel shirt that allowed her to show her mini waist, modeled from the streets of The Angels, California, where she lives, for her 13.3 million, who are aware of what the sensual girl shares in Instagram.

To complete her outfit, the 29-year-old model and businesswoman ruffled her long hair, which made her look more spectacular when posing.

And as expected, the first to react to the image of his beautiful girlfriend was the American Lewis Howes, who put a black heart and two fire emojis.

There is no doubt that in this quarantine, the beautiful woman from Monterrey is taking the time to pamper her fans with sensual and provocative material through the networks, where the responses of her cyberfans are immediate.

And this time it was not the exception, her fans reacted quickly to the publication of the sensual fitness model, what they express most is how beautiful and spectacular she looks.

Good morning beautiful ”,“ You are beautiful ”,“ Wow, tremendous always ”,“ Very good morning cool ”, they wrote.

Yanet García prefers denim to show off her figure

The beautiful Yanet García has shown in several publications that denim is one of her favorites when it comes to dressing, with which she highlights her perfect figure.

In one of her latest publications, the model poses in denim micro shorts that revealed her legs and a short blouse with which she exposed her tiny abdomen.

On this note:

.