In thread, Yanet García unseats Kylie Jenner from the beach

Whoever gained enormous fame under the pseudonym of The Weather Girl, Yanet García, impressed his followers on social networks by being really spectacular and in the purest Kylie Jenner style from the beach.

With a more than huge anatomy, the beautiful model and fitness girl showed off from the sand with a very attractive thread and hat. Yanet Garcia She posed like a professional and reminded many of the famous member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan for her prominent curves.

Yanet García took advantage of one of the most beautiful moments, the almost sunset of the Sun, to show her curves to the maximum against the light and posing “as if she did not realize it” for the mischievous lens. The result was a photograph that looked like a true work of art.

The television host shared the image on her Twitter account and as she knows that her beauty combined with that of the sea is something more than heavenly, she did not take pains to comment on the photograph and only placed a couple of emojis on it.

The beautiful Yanet seems to be betting everything to grow professionally in the United States. The Televisa star left the Today Program Some time ago, the television program that made her famous, to finally move with her boyfriend to the neighboring country, where she has had some projects. Among García’s constant projects is his career in Nutrition that he is studying and his development as a fitness coach, an area of ​​his life that he often boasts on social media.

Never assume that loud is strong and quiet is weak. It’s the lion’s silence that signals danger, not his roar. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7ZSWHnk5HI – Yanet García (@IamYanetGarcia) March 28, 2021

Near the exit of the beautiful Yanet García from the Hoy Program, she was romantically related to Raul Araiza, with whom they assured she had a relationship more than friendship and was pointed out as responsible for the end of her marriage; However, the driver and the young woman at all times denied the situation and continued to bring their friendship in and out of television forums.

The fitness girl and El Negrito not only coincided in the Hoy Program, but also in the Comedy Tenorio, the play, so they spent a lot of time together. In an attempt to calm the rumors, on Garcia’s birthday a surprise was made to her in the middle of the program, the surprise consisted of a huge gift that was actually her boyfriend with many details for her.

Raúl Araiza Herrera introduced Lewis Howes as the love of Yanet’s life and with that he sought to put aside all the rumors that there was a sentimental relationship between them. It was rumored that the morning model’s departure was for this reason; however, it was something that was never proven.