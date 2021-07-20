In this world, you are either a hero or you are the villain. Trailer and poster of ‘Heels’

Starz presents the official trailer and poster of‘Heels’, a new drama series set in the world of independent professional wrestling that will premiere around the world on Sunday, August 15, in what refers to Europe, Latin America and Japan from the hand of Starzplay.

‘Heels’ is a story about the men and women who pursue their dreams in the world of professional wrestling in a small town. Set in a tight-knit Georgia community, it follows the story of the new family wrestling tradition promotion in which two brothers and rivals, Jack (Stephen Amell) and Ace Spade (Alexander Ludwig), vie for their late legacy. dad. In the ring, someone has to be good and someone has to play his nemesis, his heel. But in the real world, those characters can be difficult to meet, or difficult to leave behind.

Besides Amell and Ludwig, ‘Heels’ also stars Alison Luff as Staci Spade, Jack’s wife who realizes she has to face the emotional stakes her in-laws have placed on her wrestling goals and the demands that this places on her family. ; Mary McCormack as Willie Day, Jack’s business partner and the logistical mastermind of the local wrestling organization; Kelli Berglund as Crystal Tyler, Ace’s love affair and helper; Allen Maldonado as Rooster Robbins, one of the best fighters in the sector who always has something to prove and always supports him; two-time Super Bowl champion James Harrison as Apocalypse, a veteran fighter who has been at this for decades and has no illusions of fame or glory; and Chris Bauer as Wild Bill Hancock, a former huge wrestling star who is currently a high-level professional wrestling scout.

The series is created and written by Michael Waldron (‘Loki’, ‘Rick and Morty’) and features Mike O’Malley (‘Survivor’s Remorse’, ‘Shameless’) as showrunner. Along with Waldron and O’Malley, LBI Entertainment’s Julie Yorn and Chris Donnelly, Patrick Walmsley and Peter Segal also serve as executive producers. In turn, Segal (‘Spy Game’, ‘Shameless’) has directed several of its episodes.

The series is a production of Lionsgate Television and Paramount Television Studios for Starz.

