You need to have the Chrome browser to be able to block the ads.

One of the digital platforms where you can spend hours enjoying its content is without a doubt YouTube. Google’s video playback platform has become a source of solutions and entertainment for users around the world who connect to it daily, which has led the platform to exploit its ads more and more.

And although this is a company business, it is no secret to anyone how annoying the constant announcements can be every time we try to watch a video, especially when they are long-lasting and repeatedly interrupt what we are seeing.

So this time we explain how to block advertising from Youtube on your computer simply and quickly.

Google Chrome extension

If you use Google Chrome, what you should do is install one of its extensions that allow you to block any ad while using this browser.

If we go to the top left of the Chrome browser we can see the option “Applications” that appear with several colored dots, when you click on it all the Google tools will appear, but in this case you must select the option “Chrome Web Store ”.

Then in the search bar of the store we will write “Adblock Plus” and we will click on the first extension that says Adblock Plus – free ad blocker about the button “Add to Chrome.” Automatically a warning window will appear and we will click on “Add extension”And it will be immediately installed in the browser.

By doing this, the extension will be active so you can enjoy YouTube content without having to skip those annoying ads.

