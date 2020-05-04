It will be next November 12, 2019, when the genius behind Marvel celebrates his mourning first anniversary, so to honor him a figure of Stan Lee’s cameos will be released in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Lee’s work is admired by people of all ages, because since 1961, he managed to capture his imagination in the comic pages that would be adapted to cartoons and later to movies.

His full name was Stanley Martin Lieber and he was born on December 28, 1922 in New York, now you will understand why all his stories unfold in this city.

It was during New York Comic Con that Hasbro announced that Stan Lee would be getting his own 6-inch Marvel Legends figure. It goes without saying that Marvel figures don’t get any bigger than Stan “The Man” Lee.

The Stan Lee figure is based on his cameo playing chess in ‘The Avengers’ in 2012. Features include multiple points of articulation, a Captain America shield with Stan Lee’s signature, and a chess board.

Although it is expected to be available until April of next year, the pre-sale can be made with everything and the guarantee of shipping in perfect condition.

“Fans, collectors and children alike can enjoy this 6-inch Stan Lee figure from the Marvel Legends series, inspired by the creator of Avengers, himself, Stan ‘The Man’ Lee”, can be read in the counterpart of the figure’s packaging.

But, Hasbro is not the only one to pay tribute to the characterAs Funko’s most popular exclusive figure at NYCC 2019 was undoubtedly the one based on Stan Lee’s super memorable cameo in a space suit surrounded by Watchers in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2’.

It was an exclusive that was sold in moments, but can still be obtained on eBay, obvious with certain gains from the buyer.

Some other figure from Stan Lee’s cameos is expected to be announced soon.