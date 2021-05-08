In this way, the autonomy of electric cars could be increased without increasing the size of the batteries

There are many rumors and controversies when it comes to humanity seeking to make a complete shift towards electric vehicles. One of the main topics of debate is their performance, especially in relation to the autonomy, which is more or less limited by the capacity of the battery. However, a group of experts is now showing us that there are other factors to focus on when it comes to improving the zero emission offering.

A team of German scientists from the Fraunhofer Institute for Reliability and Microintegration IZM in Berlin, Germany, explains that the battery is not the only culprit when it comes to seeing how far an electric car can go. Because another important component to consider is the conductor train. The project, by name SiCeffizent, has researchers who are working on the redesign of the power inverter and promise a 6% increase in autonomy vehicle.

“We hope that by optimizing the powertrain in this way, the range of electric cars will ultimately expand by as much as 6%,” he says. Eugen erhardt, responsible for the SiCeffizient project at IZM. 6% may not sound like a lot, but it is actually quite a lot. When it comes to electric vehicle batteries, this performance increase can only be achieved increasing the number of batteries or through considerable effort to do a proper and thorough investigation.

A power inverter It is an electronic device that converts direct current into alternating current and, in the context of an electric car, takes electricity from the battery and converts it to power electric motors. As an intermediary between the battery and the electric motor, the power inverter and its transistors are made to cope with large amounts of electrical currents, which increases its temperature as the vehicle is used.

To combat the problem, power inverters use solid cooling elements They have conduits where the water rests, is directed and dissipates the heat. It is these cooling elements that the Fraunhofer scientists are focusing on as they have been developing a set of advanced inverter transistors made of silicon carbide (SiC) semiconductors, which offer a lower rate of power loss in an electric vehicle.

IZM power inverter

Many of our normal driving practices cause the inverter to lose power, such as driving at high speeds or braking hard. The reason this happens is that electrical current continues to flow back and forth between the car thruster, inverter and battery. But with the semiconductors used by the Fraunhofer experts, these losses are substantially reduced, since their structure is linked to the rest of the electronic system by copper wires.

However, these semiconductors are quite expensive, so scientists must keep the number of transistors to a minimum. A smaller number also means that they will disperse more energy and their temperature will increase more intensely. The solution is keep the semiconductor cool and with the same rate of energy loss. This is why the researchers redesigned the cooling elements of the inverters using 3D printing technology.

With this new design, the cooling elements have a different and more practical structure with thinner walls, and the transistors are placed closer to the cooling water. Cooling ducts double as structural components, supporting the metal plates, while the nature of the materials used allows them to absorb stresses as the inverter heats up and cools down. What it also does is increase the life of the semiconductors.

Erhardt notes that there is still a long way to go to turn this prototype into a functional component of a production vehicle, although researchers will have a better idea of ​​its potential in the coming months. This includes tests in collaboration with Robert Bosch, and also with Porsche, which will install and test the inverter in a new drivetrain designed specifically for it.

Source: Fraunhofer Institute for Reliability and Microintegration IZM