Japan.- The defense minister of japan, Taro kono, revealed that the Asian country prepares a protocol for the possible encounter with UFOs, this after the Pentagon in United States revealed videos of alleged unidentified flying objects flying in the sky.

The minister declared to Japanese public television, NHK, that he does not believe much in UFOs, however, assured that they will investigate why the Defense Department American posted the videos and they will analyze them.

He added that so far they have not reported encounters of their pilots with unidentified flying objects. But, he assured that the Ministry of Defense will be prepared in the event that a sighting is reported.

The three videos published by the Department of Defense last Monday afternoon had previously been leaked, but their official release confirms that these shots were taken by US Navy ships that were on various missions.

These captured the phenomena, as they are called, although it is not remarked that they are extraterrestrial life, despite the fact that part of the readers relate them to them since their liberation in past years.

On the other hand, some people have pointed out in social networks that this release of the videos is a form of distraction by the US government with the aim of neglecting the problems that require attention to the coronavirus (Covid-19).

United States confirms existence of UFOs

A few days ago, the Pentagon Officially released three videos about UFOs that were caught by its pilots. Although the images had previously been released, until today they were classified as official.

With information from NHK

MDHT

On this note:

.