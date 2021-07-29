In this teaser video you will discover more details of the Toyota Tundra 2022

Thanks to the strength of the SUV’s, other market segments are gaining momentum. We refer, basically, to the pick up´s, because sedans and minivans have almost completely disappeared. There is no brand that is racking its brains to see what it does with them. More than anything, because in one way or another, they must redirect the money from their investments towards more salable and, above all, profitable models. Still, there are stories of survival …

Its about Toyota tundra. This is one of the best-selling pickups in the US, but to his regret it lives in the shadow of the Hilux. To this must be added that, despite its high volume of deliveries, RAM, GMC or Chevrolet models far exceed it. But that will change with the new generation that the Japanese firm is planning. So radical will be his change, that from the outset will move its platform and it will offer an unparalleled level of technology.

The quality, at least visual and technical, of the new Toyota Tundra seems very high …

The first time we got to talk about the new Toyota Tundra was a few weeks ago. The fault of it was a indiscreet leak that ruined the surprise. A few days later they published a teaser video where they revealed part of their cabin and a large practicable sunroof. Well, now they charge back with a new clip and teaser image where they make it clear that their quality and technology are worthy of a premium pick up.

This new installment lasts about 13 seconds, but they are more than enough to see various elements inside. First of all, the elegant and fine upholstery that you saw their seats and that has the TRDPro embroidery. This indicates that we are facing one of the spiciest versions of the new range. It then gives way to the central tunnel, where it shows the rotary control to select the various driving modes that will be provided.

Around it, there are also four other buttons: MTS (Multi-Terrain Select), DAC (Downhill Assist Control) / Crawl, Tow / Haul and Drive Mode. Ultimately we have the wireless charging pad where to leave our latest generation smartphone. All in all, the feeling of quality (at least visually speaking) is that of being before a premium invoice model. We will have to wait for more news, but things promise …

Patience gentlemen …

Source – Toyota