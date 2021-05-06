In this supermarket, the price of the products is automatically changed by an AI as the expiration date approaches

One of the biggest difficulties any supermarket faces is storage of fresh and perishable products. Dealing with supply according to demand for these is not easy. Now, a startup claims to have an artificial intelligence that is responsible for adjusting the prices of all products about to expire so that the consumer buys them on time.

This is Wasteless and its name makes it quite clear what the idea behind it is: spend less. Placing electronic price tags And by making use of an AI to control everything, the supermarket can have product prices always updated in real time that are lower as the expiration date approaches.

As they explain, the idea is not new, but the way to carry it out is. We often see products on special shelves in supermarkets that are reduced in price due to their near expiration date. This however can create a feeling of rejection to buy them. With Wasteless it’s different, expired products stay on your shelf, they just change price no flashy offers or other things.

Suppose the supermarket has some bottles of fresh milk expiring on May 10 and May 16 on the shelf. The price tag will indicate two prices with a different date next to it. of each price. The date of May 10 will have a price of 1.3 euros for example and that of May 16 a price of 1.8 euros. In this way, the user decides which one to buy being aware of both dates.

In the end what you get is offer more dynamic prices for products. The interesting thing here is that the AI ​​can make this price change at any time and not just taking the expiration date as a variable. For example you can raise or lower prices at different times of the day or depending on the day of the week. As you learn about user consumption at each supermarket, you can optimize prices to sell more products.

The super smart

In recent years we have seen different solutions to improve supermarkets and make them smarter. The culmination of all this may be Amazon Go, where you buy and leave without going through the box. ATMs also come from Amazon to pay with your hand or the smart shopping cart (it is not the only one).

One of the last ideas that we have seen was the robot that chases you so that you buy chocolate bars. Walmart, one of the largest supermarket chains in the world, is making use of blockchain to track quality problems in the supply chain.

