There are undoubtedly several ways to spend time during this quarantine on the Covid-19 and in Excelsior we have given you different recommendations; However, now we tell you one more that will make you travel to other worlds and meet many characters through reading.

Due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus, some publishers have joined this fight so that people have entertainment without leaving home and thus avoid further infections.

Therefore, Amazon, the Economic Culture Fund (FCE), Porrúa, among other publishers, have made a large number of free e-books available to people.

In the Amazon Kindle eBook catalog, you can find a wide variety of free downloadable titles such as Laurie by Stephen King; The Mask of Red Death, by Edgar Allan Poe; Dracula, Bram Stoker; The Toy Seller (story collection), José Guadalupe Posada, among many others where you can find manga and comics.

In the case of the FCE, you can download or read online titles from the Vientos del Pueblo Collection such as De Noche Vienes, by Elena Poniatowska; The Guests of August, by Rosario Castellanos; The Slaves of Yucatan, John Kenneth Turner.

But there are also books that you can only read online such as Full Stories I and II, by Fyodor M. Dostoevski; Alice in Wonderland, as well as Through the Looking Glass (and What Alice Found There), by Lewis Carroll; among some other readings for children.

Another publisher that opened a free eBook catalog is Porrúa, where you can find titles for all kinds of readers, some for girls and boys and others for adults, such as Calaveritas Mexicanos, by Luis Bugarini; Gertrudis, Fernando Musante; Big Enough for a Bed and Too Big For Diapers (Sesame Street Series), Apple Jordan; among others.

However, there are more books than Porrúa offering between 25 and 50 pesos such as El Hombre de Blanco, by Johnny Cash; Fariña (graphic novel), Nacho Carretero and Luis Bustos; The Punishment without Shame, Lope de Vega; and many others.

Although in the aforementioned publishers there are some options for children, the Santillana publisher makes available to students and teachers its “most complete and intuitive educational platform” known as EVA, where you will find educational material to reinforce or learn new knowledge in this quarantine.

