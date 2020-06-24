The worst of the pandemic comes to this remote village in the Amazon 3:53

. – Deep in the heart of the central Amazon of Peru, indigenous people have lived for thousands of years on earth, thriving as healers and defending their territory against loggers and other foreign invaders who threatened their existence.

But they have a powerful new enemy that shows little mercy: the covid-19.

In the remote Shipibo town of Caimito, 80% of the community has shown symptoms of coronavirus, according to local nurse Elías Magín. The closest hospital is an eight-hour boat ride.

When we arrived in late May, a line of people meandered around a simple building with an impromptu sign declaring the Health Post, or health clinic, for Caimito. It was only 10 o’clock in the morning and those who could walk patiently waited for medical attention.

“In the last three days, we have run out of the medicine that the government gave us,” Magín told us. “The only medicine we have left is for other conditions. I don’t even have acetaminophen. “

Discouraged visitors

It is difficult to obtain a firm number on the size of the Shipibo, since they are scattered throughout the Amazon. Official population estimates range from 20,000 to 35,000. However, among the dozens of indigenous communities in the region they are known for their shamans, who oversee the use of the ayahuasca plant mix in healing rituals.

Due to the covid-19, the Shipibo have discouraged visitors. But after communicating with the leader of the Caimito community, Juan Carlos Mahua, he extended an invitation to me, since he wanted to highlight the devastating impact of the virus.

There’s only one way to get to Caimito, and it’s via an eight-hour boat ride along the Ucayali River from the regional capital of Pucallpa, which is another 18 hours’ drive from Lima. Due to the blockage of transport by the national government, we had to obtain a special permit to undertake the trip down the river to the heart of the Amazon.

The more we go inside, the fewer people and more wildlife we ​​saw. We saw a handful of boats and villages scattered along the river.

When we reached Caimito, Mahua and Magín were waiting on the river bank, surrounded by other local officials and warriors with bows and arrows. Everyone coughed and looked sick.

Greeting the village leader, I asked Mahua how he was doing. “Not very well,” he replied, coughing. He gestured to those around him: “We are all positive for covid-19.”

Of the 750 people in this community, about 80% are believed to be infected with covid-19, based on their symptoms, Magín said. At least four people have died.

When the virus first attacked, the government-appointed doctor left Caimito when his contract expired, and Magín had to take over his duties along with another nurse and an assistant.

Magín himself was diagnosed with covid-19 three days before our arrival, when a government team visited Caimito and administered tests to about 20 people. They also left supplies that quickly ran out.

Because the clinic is so understaffed, Magín has continued to work despite her diagnosis.

Peru’s health ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

Busy office and home visits

During our visit, the office was busy. One patient was being weighed. Another patient was breathing deeply while a medical assistant listened to his chest with a stethoscope. More like a simple doctor’s office than a critical care unit, this position was never intended to handle a crisis like coronavirus. There are no respirators, no intensive care beds, no advanced equipment or technology.

After seeing patients all morning in the clinic, Magín went to the community to see people who were too sick to leave their homes.

One of his patients was Reiner Fernandez, 32, who had been ill with covid-19 symptoms for the past two weeks and was too weak to walk to the office.

Magín put on the protective equipment before entering the thatched cottage where Fernández lived with his wife and four children. The interior was spartan, sparsely furnished, and the floor made of uneven wooden planks. There was no running water.

Fernández lay on the ground, hidden under a makeshift tent, his breathing was labored, too weak to even stop. “I have a heart that beats. It seems that you want to stop, ”said Fernández to Magín.

His wife Karina was nearby while the nurse attended to her husband. She bit her lip and spun.

Fernández had lost 8 kilos since he became ill. I still had a fever. But if things got worse, it would be almost impossible to find urgent medical attention: the closest hospital was in Pucallpa, a city overwhelmed by the virus.

Little help at the nearest hospital

It is not just the deep Amazon that is in trouble: the entire Ucayali region has been hit hard by the coronavirus. At Pucallpa’s main hospital, workers have had to clean the bodies of people who died outside its doors. Inside, there are not enough staff to care for the sick.

“It has been very difficult to see people die,” said Dr. Ricardo Muñante, head of the Covid Pavilion at the Pucallpa Hospital. “Seeing people asking for help and not being able to do anything.”

Staff work 12 to 18 hour shifts, wearing full protective gear in temperatures that can reach 38 degrees Celsius. There are no intensive care beds here, and only 1 in 10 critically ill patients is expected to survive, Muñante said.

This is the story that unfolds in all the towns and cities of Peru, which has been affected by more than 257,000 cases of the virus and at least 8,000 deaths throughout the country.

Initially, the Peruvian government’s response to the outbreak was swift and sober. Shortly after the first cases were reported in the capital of Lima, President Martín Vizcarra announced national confinement on March 15.

But as confinement dragged on, many of the more than 70% of people working in the informal economy in Peru suddenly found themselves without a job, without money, and with little or no food. And despite strict travel restrictions, hundreds of thousands of migrant workers had little choice but to travel from larger cities like Lima and Pucallpa on foot and by boat back to their home towns and cities.

Some took the covid-19 home with them. Others brought him back as they had to travel to nearby cities to collect support payments for the $ 225 pandemic, which the government made available to low-income households.

There is no bank in Caimito, or in other remote Amazon cities like this one. So, residents had to travel to Pucallpa to get their money.

Last week, Vizcarra acknowledged the government’s deficiencies in responding to the pandemic and said, on June 15, that there were “many administrative and bureaucratic failures.”

Social distancing is still a distant idea

In Caimito, it is up to residents to implement the measures themselves. I saw no signs that local authorities were applying restrictions on social distancing and shelter in place, and Magín said the locals were still not taking the virus as seriously as they should.

One morning during our visit, Magín brought a microphone and an amplifier to the center of the village. Taking a deep breath, he conveyed his message:

“We have not defeated this virus,” he said. “And yet we are not socially distant. We still go to church, we play sports and volleyball, ”his words reverberated through speakers connected to a pole above his head.

“And if we don’t change our ways, then we will continue to die.”

A few weeks later, I was in contact with Magín again. He said that the situation has stabilized in Caimito, that the isolation has helped contain the virus, and that a community group had traveled to Pucallpa to collect medications from the regional health ministry.

Although he is still weak, Reiner Fernández is better now, Magín said. And there have been no new deaths.