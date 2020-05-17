LONDON. Communities in the Facebook social network that question established health criteria are more effective than official sources in reaching and linking to groups of “undecided”, according to a study published in the journal Nature.

Researchers at George Washington University in the United States point out that this mistrust of standard treatments puts public health efforts to protect citizens from Covid-19 and future pandemics through vaccines at risk.

Neil Johnson, head of the study and associated with the faculty’s Institute for Data, Democracy and Politics, says that there is a “new world war online” around trust in the healthcare system and scientific knowledge.

To fight disinformation on the internet, Johnson’s research team developed a map that shows the interrelationship between anti-vaccine groups with provaccines and undecided and that allows to identify clusters and neutralize the communities that disseminate this type of content “so harmful to the population. “

The data comes from the vaccine conversations of 100 million people on the social network Facebook during the 2019 measles outbreak.

Although there were fewer individuals against than in favor of this type of treatment, the anti-vaccine communities tripled the pro-vaccines and had a greater capacity to relate to the undecided, who actively participated in the debate.

As scientists around the world try to develop a vaccine for the coronavirus, social media plays a key role in the dissemination of information – and disinformation – which has important consequences for public health.

