In this McDonald’s they apologize to their customers because nobody wants to work

No one can deny that the coronavirus pandemic has brought with it a serious economic crisis, because the restrictions and health recommendations have come to reduce the economic flow in the vast majority of businesses, for which many have been forced to close permanently.

Concerned about the situation of millions of people in the United States, the government launched a program that consisted of the delivery of stimulus checks in order to help the population, which has brought many pros but also some cons.

One of the problems derived from stimulus checks and that have been reported by some business owners is that people are not interested in returning to work because they are receiving the money given by the government.

On the subject, recently A video recorded inside a McDonald’s store in the US went viral, which has been forced to place a sign at its entrance to apologize to its customers for not having enough staff to be able to serve them quickly.

“We are understaffed. Be patient with the staff who showed up (to work). Nobody wants to work anymore ”, is what you can read on the yellow sign posted at this McDonald’s.

@ brittanyjade903 Y’all, Our McDonald’s is savage AF 😂😂 ♬ Oh No No No – Music Falcon

The video already exceeds one million reproductions and many users have expressed solidarity with the staff of this McDonald’s, inviting all customers to be patients; others also indicated that it is the labor reflection of many restaurants today.

Several media outlets have indicated that, despite the fact that some businesses have returned to relative normality due to restrictions due to the pandemic, many restaurants are having problems hiring staff, even many places have had to close because they cannot find people who are willing. to work, since many prefer to continue receiving financial aid from the government.

It may interest you:

Why McDonald’s is closing hundreds of restaurants located inside Walmart stores

Walmart welcomes Domino’s and Taco Bell after McDonald’s ordered the closure of some of its restaurants