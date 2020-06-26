There are many Dominicans who have grabbed their suitcases loaded with dreams and have gone abroad to pursue their dreams through reality shows that many have managed to win thanks to their talent and have made their way in the world of entertainment.

Although many did not get to shine as they wanted, others took advantage of the platform of these popular contests in reality format and managed to conquer fame and become highly recognized either nationally or internationally.

About the young Kathleen Hernández Reyes, a Dominican who managed to captivate the audience and jury of Top Goal Rhapsody, a survival singing program where only foreigners compete for the opportunity to record an album in South Korea.

Here are some local figures who have shot to stardom thanks to this type of format.

Two successful queens

Francisca Lachapel and Clarissa Molina, two successful queens who gave joy to the country with the remembered “Back to back” in the Nuestra Belleza Latina contest. The communicators and actresses were crowned in the famous Univision reality show in 2015 and 2016 respectively.

Both have managed to position themselves on the famous television network and have become important figures in the programs Despierta América and El Gordo y la Flaca. They have also conquered the world of cinema and soap operas.

Likewise, in 2015 and on Univisión, but on the singing side, another star was born. This is the singer Richard Camacho, who along with his colleagues, the Ecuadorian Christopher Vélez, the Puerto Rican Zabdiel de Jesús, the American of Mexican descent Joel Pimentel and the Cuban Erick Colón, won the first season of La Banda and formed the famous CNCO group .

The following year in the second season of La Banda, the Dominican Garmandy Candelario was one of the five winners of the reality show, who together with Brian, Danelly, Christian, and Taishmara formed the music group Mix5. However, this group was unsuccessful and two years later the group broke up.

In 2014, at just 11 years old, Amanda Mena turned out to be the winner of the second season of Telemundo’s La Voz Kids. The young woman captivated the judges and the audience at the final gala with a masterful interpretation of the song « Problem » by Ariana Grande.

Then his unique and melodious voice assured him in 2018 a place until the end of the most famous North American program of the moment: « America’s Got Talent » and although he did not win, he was captivated in the heart of the viewing public, which served as a springboard to promote his musical career.

One of the most remembered cases of reality shows is the triumph of Martha Heredia, when in 2009 she became the winner of Latin American Idol, filling a whole nation with joy.

However, « La Baby’s » career was overshadowed when she was found guilty of trafficking 1,283 grams of heroin that she hid in the heels of her shoes prior to taking a flight to New York on February 20, 2013.

In 2018 she was released after serving almost five years in the Rafey Mujeres prison in Santiago and since then she resumed her career launching various topics. Another case happened with Anaís, who won the second season of the reality program Fame in 2005 and has been the most notable winner of the relity broadcast by Univision.

However, the singer has been noted for both her musical talent and her life riddled with scandals. Anais herself revealed that she had addiction problems that she wanted to overcome.

No prizes

At just 13 years old in 2005 Elizabeth Suárez won the Mexican reality show Code Fame in its first and only International edition, but nothing went as expected. She never received anything from the awards Televisa promised her and after several misfortunes in her professional life, now 15 years later the young woman is the mother of two children and has her project as a soloist.

In 2002-2003, the Dominican actress Michelle Vargas won the reality show « Protagonista de novelas » (Telemundo). From there he worked on the soap operas « The White Widow », « The Devil Knows More », « Aurora », among others. In the country he starred in the movie “Checkmate”. Today she is not in the media and is focused on her family.