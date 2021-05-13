Argentina Nadia podoroska, which gave the bell this Wednesday at the tennis tournament in Rome by beating the American Serena Williams, assured that the big parties encourage her to “Give my best” and “save nothing.”

“In these games you give your best. I play looser against the great players. I can’t skimp too much. I don’t want to keep anything. These matches show me that I am at the level, “said a satisfied Podoroska, world number 44, at a press conference at the end of the match.

Podoroska achieved this Wednesday the third victory of her career against players from the “top 10” and triumphed 7-6 (6) and 7-5 to advance to the round of 16 in Rome, in her first absolute participation.

“I knew that Serena was not playing from Australia and could notice the lack of rhythm. I wanted to play solid, but at the same time without letting him take the initiative ”, he explained.

The Argentine, born in Rosario but based in Alicante since 2017, assured that she feels prepared to withstand the pressure that prestigious victories such as this Wednesday generate.

He also expressed the desire that more Argentine girls approach tennis after seeing its good results.

In the second round, Podoroska will play against the Croatian Petra martic, number 25 in the ranking.