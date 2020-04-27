This is how quarantine is changing your life in the long and short term … By: Dhyana Angélica Rodríguez.

Quarantine is transforming the lives of all people, but it is not affecting everyone in the same way, the stars and the stars know how it is affecting you, Czech:

Aries:

In the friendship. You will miss human contact, but you will have to reduce it.

Taurus:

It may affect you to see your parents worried about the situation. Help where you can.

Gemini:

In medium and long-term plans that you already had. Also in your beliefs.

Cancer:

You will consider aspects of life and death (* not because you are going to die, but in a practical and philosophical sense). You will organize your home.

Leo:

In couple affairs (appointments that cannot be made, for example). You will also miss public events.

Virgo:

You will worry about health and take your precautions. You will also take advantage to do useful things, whether working remotely or at home. You will not give up your good habits.

Pound:

Restriction on your usual diversions. You could be a little – or a lot – boredom.

Scorpion:

Home restrictions. You don’t like being in seclusion. You will have to save and perhaps repair some damage.

Sagittarius:

You will miss communicating with others. You will become a little quieter. Face-to-face communication is not the same as social media. If you took a course, you will also miss it.

Capricorn:

You will have to adjust your belt and plan your expenses during the contingency. Some plans will have to be postponed.

Aquarium:

The conflict will be a little more on a personal level. You may despair of what you cannot do. Consider the possibilities of what you can, and do it little by little.

Pisces:

You will feel the restriction as a mental burden that returns you to yourself with both your good and your bad memories. Avoid falling into anguish or pessimism. Think of it as temporary.

