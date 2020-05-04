Afp and Notimex

Paris. In a unique competition, held in the gardens of their respective homes, world record holder Armand Duplantis and Olympic champion Renaud Lavillenie shared the virtual pole vault crown.

The exhibition, which included the American Sam Kendricks, broadcast live on social networks by the International Athletics Federation (World Athletics) and which was seen by at least 150 thousand people, captured the presence of the three best current jumpers before the impossibility of facing the track due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

The three pole vaulters faced the challenge The last shock in the garden, with an unprecedented objective: to exceed the maximum number of bars at a height of 5 meters in 30 minutes.

Lavillenie and Duplantis each had 36 successful jumps (each with a single failure in their attempts), while Kendricks had 26 hits.

A three-minute tiebreaker was proposed, which Lavillenie, with the obvious weariness on her face, rejected, when the Swede, visibly less physically affected, was preparing for a supplementary jump.

Each one jumped from the place where they spend this moment of confinement.

Lavillenie was doing it in her garden in Pérignat-lès-Sarliève, near Clermont-Ferrand (central France), with her daughter Iris on a swing in the background. Kendricks on his parents ‘farm in the state of Mississippi (USA) and Duplantis in his parents’ garden in the state of Louisiana (USA), where he started jumping.

Mondo Duplantis, who this year improved the world record in 6.17 and 6.18 meters, explained that he had enthusiastically accepted the challenge, born on the initiative of his French adversary; I live competing, we all miss him.

In recent days, Lavillenie had lamented the difficulties she had in training for the new coronavirus, which caused the postponement of the great athletics events of this 2020, especially the Tokyo Olympics, which were rescheduled for 2021.

My goal was to make one jump per minute, but it took a little more to find victory. It is a mixed effort, between technique and resistance. I wouldn’t do this every weekend, but it was fine, the jumper added in a video conference after the competition.

Duplantis and Lavillenie plan to meet again at a distance on June 11: the Swede will jump in the legendary Bislett stadium, without an audience, against the local Sondre Guttmorsen, while the Frenchman plans to compete again from his garden.

