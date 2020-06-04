Zack Snyder’s Justice League has sparked a great revolution within the DCEU, since after Warner Bros thought about giving a small reset to this universe and changing some actors, the new version of Snyder would give continuity to its characters, so a new Batman movie with Ben Affleck and Jared Leto.

While, Joker’s version of Leto didn’t end up convincing fans, Those who cataloged her as disappointing, the sequences that were removed from ‘Suicide Squad’ are said to have featured the best version of the villain, so if the ‘Yesterday Cut’ was released, the actor could return to play the clown prince of crime a again in a new movie of the night knight.

Before Ben Affleck decided to stop playing Batman, the actor had already written a full script, which would present Deathstroke as the main antagonist and that it had great sequences within Arkham Asylum, so Joker would be present in the story, however, the script was discarded and Matt Reeves wrote a new one for ‘The Batman’.

Now, with the arrival of the ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’, Affleck’s script would be getting a new chance, Since according to sources from The Cultured Nerd, Warner Bros is looking for the actor to return to direct and star in his version of Batman, so Joe Manganiello would also put on the Deathstroke suit and Jared Leto would do the same with his role as Joker .

It was also mentioned that Zack Snyder will serve as producer on the film, so surely the realization of this will depend on the success of ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ and since it has become one of the most anticipated films, we do not doubt that Warner Bros will give the green light to this project that will surely reach the big screen.

That is how we might soon have a new Batman movie with Ben Affleck and Jared Leto, however, this is hardly a rumor, so fans cannot get their hopes up yet, for now we can only wait to see the ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’, as it will surely provoke many changes at the DCEU.