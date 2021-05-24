in the year of the ox, China will continue with vigor

China has been the winning market in 2020. After the confinement that the country experienced at the end-beginning of 2020, the policy of economic stimuli and the adequate control of the expansion of Covid-19, the currency began to recover lost ground and the profitability of the Chinese 10 years went from something more from 3% to almost 2.4%, ending the year at 3.2%.

In addition, among the objectives of his fourteenth five-year plan highlights technological innovation as one of its priorities, until reaching a certain self-sufficiency in science and technology; and a target of GDP per capita in the average of developed markets by 2035, following the change they made a few years ago with a focus on the local market and carbon emission targets.

And even though this dragon has been experiencing a slowdown in economic growth for some years now, it is a healthy slowdown. Possibly the GDP of 2021 reaches 8%, which could be equal to or greater than that of the United States. In addition, according to Bruno Patain, in 2021 74% of world growth will come from 15 countries, where China will represent 26.8%. However, going forward, GDP will continue this healthy economic slowdown but in terms of its contribution to world production, it will continue to grow, surpassing the European Union in 2030 and the United States in 2040.

Regarding the demand for foreign assets, there is a strong accumulated demand, mainly the domestic sector and the Chinese business sector, with low levels of foreign assets, for which Beijing also needs to attract foreign flows and therefore the need for financial reforms .

According to the Eurizon executive, stability in the renmimbi is expected due to a lower correlation between the Chinese currency and assets in dollars, thus reducing its volatility.

Regarding the bond market in China, Patain reinforced that in several periods the behavior of this asset class has been like a “safe haven”, clearly uncorrelated with other assets, and shows 5 periods of turbulence in the markets and how Chinese bonds have performed favorably and in some cases even better than other bond markets. It provides diversification to portfolios as well as a better risk / return ratio:

Such is the attractiveness that is already present in the reservations of Central Bank neighborhoods and in many portfolios, such as that of the selectors who accompanied us and who commented that it is not a new asset for them. However, the repeated question is regarding the currency, but as Patain already commented, greater stability is expected now that trade disputes with Biden have diminished.

Francisco Simon asked about the main threats to Chinese fixed income both in the short term and structurally, to which Bruno replied that the main risk is for the part of the currency, that it does not behave in the estimated way, and they do not see another risk to the asset. Diego Fernandez He commented that clearly the outlook is very positive, but he has the feeling that the asset is in price and that it is beginning to disappoint in terms of expectations, and where the direction of rates may be contrary to the rest of the world, despite the growth differential with other economies. However, Bruno commented that in the short-medium term they do not believe that interest rates will drop much in order to continue attracting investors. In order to Miguel Angel Paz The question was on the side of the Eurizon fund, what is the cost of hedging for the class with hedge and if it starts investing in that class since what it compensates is to bet on the renmimbi? Bruno comments that the cost of hedging is a few basis points, but it is the interest rate differential that remains and points out that 250 basis points must be deducted from the IRR, but the advantage is to reduce volatility to 2% while the class does not. covered has a volatility around 7%. It is advisable to make a combination of the two classes, a covered and uncovered, increasing the Sharpe ratio.