The global number of deaths from coronavirus exceeded 275,000 and that of confirmed cases four million, amid clear progress in some countries to relax restrictions due to encouraging figures, although Brazil reached 10,000 deaths without President Jair Bolsonaro changing his anti-quarantine speech and South Korea had to toughen measures due to a flare-up of infections.

On the other hand, the pandemic acquired a strong political role again – which has been causing symbonations in various countries – by leaving Russian President Vladimir Putin unable to celebrate Soviet victory over Nazi Germany on a large scale, opportunity that he hoped to advance in a thaw with the West.

One of the countries that had to back down in its policy of opening up activities despite the fact that it was presented as an intermediate model between those of total confinement and those that did not, was South Korea, which after detecting a strong growth in infections ordered the closure of more than 2,100 nightlife venues such as discos, clubs and bars in the well-known Itaewon neighborhood of Seoul city.

The administrative order signed by the mayor, Park Won Soon, implies the “immediate and indefinite suspension of activity for these businesses and threatens” serious penalties “in case of non-compliance, according to the South Korean news agency Yonhap.

“Lack of carefreeness can spark an explosion of contagion. We have found out after Itaewon’s club group infections,” Park added.

This Saturday the South Korean authorities reported 18 new infections, 17 of them related to an individual who visited five stores last weekend. However, the number could increase because there are at least 1,500 registered at club entrances, of which 1,300 could not be located.

South Korea returned to normality on Wednesday after reducing the infections to double figures despite being one of the countries affected first after the coronavirus left its country of origin, China, the agency Europa Press said.

Brazil exceeded 10,000 deaths and consolidated itself as the epicenter of the outbreak in Latin America, while President Jair Bolsonaro continues to ignore recommendations from health authorities to avoid crowds and has even said that this weekend he will do a barbecue for dozens of guests.

Within hours of reaching the controversial milestone of passing 10,000 deaths (10,100 according to the Johns Hopkins University online registry) a third-instance court, the Superior Court of Justice of (STJ), suspended a judicial decision that forced the President last night. to disclose the results of the coronavirus tests he underwent in March.

New York, the global epicenter of the pandemic, was also able to give more reassuring figures by confirming 226 new deaths, the lowest number in the last five days.

Spain and Italy reported declines in the numbers of deaths and new infections, but both governments asked for prudence in making their confinement schemes more flexible, and in the case of Rome, the authorities had the good news that the justice validated a recourse from the Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte to curb early reopens of bars and restaurants that demand regions across the country.

Also in the context of European countries, Portugal was working in a sectorial way in regulating the return of family members to nursing homes, in the general use of public transport and in the return of football matches for the end of the month, without the public’s attendance.

The Portuguese Minister of Health, Marta Temido, announced that at the end of next week they will conclude the drafting of a series of regulations that allow visits to nursing homes by family members or allow general access to public transport, where the use of mask.

In contrast, the United Kingdom, which has more than 31,587 deaths after adding 346 new ones in the last 24 hours, and more than 211,000 cases of Covid-19, is still in the prevention stage, and although de-escalation measures are expected. of the restrictions, could impose a 14-day quarantine on all travelers arriving in the countryThe Times newspaper reported.

The newspaper said that Prime Minister Boris Johnson is preparing to announce this measure, which would apply from June, when he details his unconflation strategy tomorrow, which the government has already announced will not include radical changes in the short term.

At the same time, the French Senate, dominated by the conservative opposition, gave its last green light to the bill to extend until July 10 the state of health emergency, which was later validated by the lower house, where a split in the ruling party threatens to leave the government without the parliamentary majority. France has 26,310 deaths (only 80 in the last 24 hours) out of 138,854 cases.

