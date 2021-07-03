In the water, Mia Khalifa wastes talent and more than that | Instagram

The spectacular Mia Khalifa wasted talent in her Instagram stories, this after acting a little to make her followers laugh and more than that, showing her famous charms to Internet users.

The Lebanese personality she was seen in the water with two different two-piece leggings small enough to cover only the most essential of the famous anatomy of Mia Khalifa, the internet star.

The former actress in one of the videos acted as if someone was calling her and she had to flee, so she quickly entered the water, revealing another angle of her well-toned anatomy for the camera.

In a second shot and wearing a darker and flirtatious swimsuit because it was woven, he moved through a structure until he fell amusingly into the water in a splash. Apparently Sarah Joe Chamoun he was having a great time.

The beauty Mia khalifa She went from having a very curvy figure, which led her to fame in movies, to having a fitter anatomy, in which being marked is part of her new image and she claims to be very happy with it.

The beautiful influencer usually shares in her social networks the type of food she consumes and her training, habits that she did not have before where fried foods and sweets were part of her diet.

Mia Khalifa contrary to what many will think is a woman with a career, who speaks several languages ​​and is quite prepared. He achieved fame not in the way he would have liked; However, she has been able to take advantage of the positive things that came with her.