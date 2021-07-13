In the wake of the Rocket; the US Open is in the crosshairs

MEXICO CITY.

The Serbian Novak Djokovic won the Wimbledon tournament on Sunday, and with that he already put in his saddlebags three of the four Grand Slam of the year – before he had taken Australia and Roland Garros, so if he wins the United States Open he will join to the Olympus of the tennis players who achieved that feat in a calendar year, and who are counted on the fingers of one hand.

The last to do so was the Australian Rod Laver, who had the luxury of setting that milestone twice, 1962 and 1969, the first of them playing as an amateur and the other as a professional. It is joined by one more, dominant during a romantic era of white sports: the American Don Budge, who succeeded in 1938. And there the account ended.

Born in the rural town of Rockhampton, located in the Australian East and which has a remarkable livestock activity, the Laver Rocket made the most of the tennis court that his father built on the ranch where they lived since he was 6 years old.

By hitting the racket with his three brothers, and with their parents as the proud guardians of the development of their offspring in the white sport, an illness ended up charting Laver’s destiny towards greatness.

When he was 15 years old, Laver missed two months of school due to hepatitis. As he was not going to be able to regularize that year with his classmates, he decided together with his parents to put aside his studies, look for a job … and improve his tennis.

Rod Laver won all four Grand Slam in 1962 and 1969

And there he came to finish molding him his trainer Harry Hopman, who gave him the Rocket not because of his speed, but because of his total dedication when training and because he learned very quickly. Thus, an unleashed Laver began to win matches everywhere, until in 1961 he won at Wimbledon.

In those days, “Laver recalled years later,” I was seen as a bit of an outsider, but winning Wimbledon changed everything: now I could see people directly in the face. ” Thus, already in confidence, for 1962 the Australian won the four Grand Slam tournaments.

His relative short stature for the white sport of 1.73 meters – in comparison Djokovic measures 1.88 – he made up for it with the technique he developed with the racket, to the extent that he was a master in the “top-spin” stroke, an innovation in the 1960s.

I hit him hard with the top-spin, but there was no other way, “explained Laver, now retired,” with the small rackets he used he had to hit the ball right in the middle of the strings, although sometimes it failed him, but still I won several points by hitting him with the wooden handle and I got shots that the rivals did not reach, they complained, I only answered them: ‘That’s the thing, guys.’

That caught the eye of billionaire and sports entrepreneur Lamar Hunt, who for more signs owned, among other US teams, the Kansas City Chiefs and a promoter of the NFL as we know it today.

Hunt offered Laver to turn pro, the Rocket inhaled the scent of the green dollar in front of him and immediately accepted. But the patrons of the amateur circuit did not forgive him for such heresy and vetoed him from the tournaments they organized, among which were the Grand Slam.

In this way, after the historical event of 1962, Laver spent 5 years fattening his wallet, but in exile from the cathedrals of tennis, until in 1968 the amateur and professional tournaments merged to make a global business, giving rise to the “Open Era”. It was when the Rocket returned and ironed them all: in 1969 he would win the four Grand Slam again.

Thus, the discussion among tennis analysts was what Laver would have done, who was going through his best moment, in that five-year period where he did not play any Grand Slam.

In recognition of his gigantic career, since 2000 the Melbourne Park central stadium, where the Australian Open is played, bears his name.

Knowing that what I did in tennis put my name there, that was the moment that crowned my career ”, said Laver, the Australian living treasure and a tennis giant that Novak Djokovic seeks to reach on September 12 when he I played the final of the US Open.

