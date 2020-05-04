By 1990, Ettore Scola did not appear to be in the best phase of his career. The masterpieces were left behind – A Very Special Day, Casanova and the Revolution, The Ball – and, what was worse, Scola seemed to repeat itself in The Family, Splendor, etc. That’s when he surprised, with the most beautiful of his films – Captain Tornado’s Journey. There may be controversy, it doesn’t matter. In the relationship between theater and cinema, Captain Tornado it’s unique. It will always be a classic.

Perhaps, to talk about this film, it is worth evoking a Jean Renoir 1952. Son of the impressionist painter Auguste Renoir, brother of actor Pierre Renoir, Jean was a pilot in the First World War. Deciding to follow the artistic tradition of the family, he wanted to be a ceramist, but cinema came into his life and in the 1930s he made all those outstanding films – Boudu Salvo das Águas, the unfinished Le Dejeuner sur L’Herbe, The Human Beast and, especially, The Great Illusion and The Rule of the Game. Exiled to Hollywood to escape Nazism, he did not adapt to industry norms. With the end of the war, and his freedom regained, he went to India and made a film – The Sacred River, from 1950 – that was decisive in the formation of an Indian author as important as Satyajit Ray. Back in European cinema, it was the turn by La Carrosse d’Or, freely adapted from Prosper Merimée, the author of Carmen.

François Truffaut he admired The Golden Wagon so much that he called Films du Carrosse his producer, in honor of Renoir. The film is supposedly set in colonial Peru, telling the story of an actress, Camille, who seduces three men – the viceroy, the bullfighter and the soldier – but without ever knowing if she is being sincere , or who really likes it. With the golden chariot that the viceroy wants to pay with people’s money, Camille celebrates cunning and artifice – the commedia dell’arte, in which he plays Colombina. The Italian Anna Magnani he plays a glorious Camille and the film was made in the studio in Cinecittà, Rome, with occasional outside in the Lazio region.

Almost 40 years later, Scola made his wagon, which is not quite gold. A mambembe group, characters that date back to the commedia dell ‘arte. The Harlequin, the lovers, the Doctor, the Captain, who is called Fracassa, as in the original title. It is worth remembering that Scola is based on Téphile Gautier, a French author who was a contemporary of Merimée, for much of the 19th century. Both started out romantic, but while Merimée played the fake, creating personas to which he attributed his works, Gautier was Parnassian and since the movement, essentially poetic, was contemporary with realism / naturalism, he flirted with these in Mademoiselle de Maupin and Captain Fracasse, their most well-known titles.

The guiding thread is provided by the failed aristocrat, Sigognac, who welcomes the group of hungry artists and joins them on busy adventures as they all head for Paris and the king’s court. Sigognac carries the sword that an ancestor gained from the king, or the previous king, in saving his life. As an actor, the nobleman gains fame and the favor of the king, but loses two loves, Serafina and Isabelle, both members of the company. Vincent Perez, Ornella Muti and Emmanuelle Béart form the trio, and part of the story is told by Massimo Troisi, like Pulcinella, just before Michael Radford’s The Postman and the Poet, 1994, which ended up being his last film, as he died that same year, early, of a heart attack.

Pulcinella says the phrase that seems to sum up the meaning of the film – “Hungry, you feel less sad.” On the road, but Captain Tornado’s Journey, curiously, gives the impression of not leaving the place, the troupe shrinks. An actor dies in the snow, the two ungrateful women flee with rich husbands and Sigognac is bitten by the theater, which gives meaning to his life. He writes a piece that he cannot assemble, at least the way it was conceived. The actors, the illiterate and others, prefer to improvise and the work is out of control. It is in this way that filming the art, the theater, with his play of masks, Scola celebrates life. The act of living as permanent improvisation.

See too:

Wagner Moura reveals career plans after ‘Sergio’

.