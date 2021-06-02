In the Volkswagen Group they think that the hydrogen car is meaningless | Motor

According to the CEO of Herbet Diess, the hydrogen car makes no sense. The head of the German company has been very blunt about it.

According to the CEO of Herbet Diess, the hydrogen car makes no sense. The head of Volkswagen has been very blunt about it, speaking that this type of configuration does not make any sense. Diess speaks, according to him, quite well, as it is backed by a study that would ensure that this technology is too inefficient. We have collected the words of Herbet Diess.

“The hydrogen car has been shown to be NOT the solution. Electrification has found its place in traffic. False debates are a waste of time. Please listen to science!” Herbert diess on his Twitter account.

“If we cling to combustion technologies and hope to feed them with hydrogen-based fuels, and these are too expensive and scarce, we will end up burning more oil and gas,” they also said from Volkswagen.

Volkswagen has bet heavily on the electric car since the emissions scandal was uncovered. The Dieselgate forced to seek a new direction, being the electric car that the brand clung to. Herbert Diess shared a new study of the Potsdam Institute for the Climate Impact Research, a work in which it was questioned whether hydrogen achieved carbon neutrality.

The same study states that to produce a hydrogen car it takes between two and 14 times the amount of electricity which is used to make a combustion engine. In addition, they are also supported by the fact that this type of car needs more energy than electric ones.

This article was published in Top Gear by Enrique León.