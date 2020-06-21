From Thursday we know the dates when the 2019-20 season in the NBA will start again, its end (October 12 at the latest) and others that do not have to do with the competition directly. These included the draft (the lottery on August 25 and the election night on October 15) and the opening of free agency on October 18. That day it will be the turn of the players that come out to the market and among them will be Marc Gasol, who ends his contract with Toronto. A contract he signed at the time of the Grizzlies.

06/06/2020 at 19:20

CEST

SPORT.es

In an article, the AS newspaper recalls that Marc could already be a free agent last summer, just after proclaiming himself NBA champion, but he preferred to make effective the player option he had to extend his relationship with the Raptors for another year and that he is reporting some gains this season of more than 25 million dollars.

At 35 years old and in a scenario of economic contraction due to the coronavirus crisis, one must wonder about the future of Marc who, an economic issue on the sidelines, could make sporting interests prevail by looking for a franchise in which he had options to become champion again. .

It has been Bleacher Report who, in an article in which they look for the best option for each team in free agency, have pointed to the Spanish as a candidate to leave for the Golden State Warriors or the Los Angeles Clippers.Neither of them has a large center that is 100% reliable and. Marc continues to have an excellent lineup in the NBA for his abilities both in defense and attack. proving to be at an outstanding level in defense and attack, as a generator center. The market is interesting.