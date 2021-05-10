in the US they oppose the idea of ​​Facebook

In an open letter, attorneys general from 44 unincorporated US states and territories asked Facebook to drop plans to create a version of Instagram for children under 13. The text cites the harmful effects that social networks can have on children’s health.

The attorneys general believe that children “are not prepared to handle the variety of challenges that come with having an Instagram account”. Aspects such as privacy, the permanence of publications on the network and what is appropriate and what not to see and share are mentioned.

Furthermore, they claimed that Facebook “has a history of failing to protect the safety and privacy of children on its platform, despite claims that its products have strict privacy controls.” In this sense, indicated that the Messenger Kids app contained design flaws that allowed it to bypass the restrictions.

Facebook under pressure from attorneys general

Officials closed the open letter with a strong message: “In short, an Instagram platform for young children it is harmful for countless reasons. Attorneys General Urge Facebook To Drop Its Plans To Launch This New Platform«.

A Facebook spokesperson told The Verge that they are just beginning to explore the idea of ​​an Instagram for kids. “We agree that any experience we develop should prioritize your security and privacy, and we will consult with experts in child development, child safety and mental health, and privacy advocates“, he claimed.

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook, parent company of Instagram

They also indicated that they hope to work with “legislators and regulators, including US attorneys general.” Finally, they promised to “not show ads in any of the Instagram experiences for children under 13 years old.”

Instagram for children causes concern in different spheres

The letter comes shortly after a joint House of Representatives hearing involving CEOs Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook; Sundar Pichai from Google and Jack Dorsey from Twitter. Some of the legislators present requested to address the protection of children online.

The Buzz Feed portal, for its part, had revealed that the company was working on creating a version of Instagram for children. Facebook eventually ended up confirming the rumors, but indicated there was no set date for their release.

The letter from the attorneys general has not been the only one. A group of 35 members united by consumer advocacy and 64 researchers from the early childhood education and development sector have also presented a letter urging that Facebook reconsider its intentions to bring Instagram to children.

