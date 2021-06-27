In the US, almost all those who die today from covid-19 were not vaccinated

Most of the deaths that currently occur from COVID-19 in the United States are in people who were not vaccinated, as reported this Friday in an analysis by the Associated Press (AP) agency.

Miami World – Infobae

The data is considered a clear demonstration of how effective the injections have been and an indication that daily deaths, today below 300 in the North American country, could be practically zero if all those eligible were inoculated.

The AP identified available government data for May, which reveals that “emerging” infections among fully vaccinated people accounted for fewer than 1,200 of the more than 853,000 hospitalizations for COVID-19. That figure is roughly 0.1%.

Only about 150 of the more than 18,000 COVID-19 deaths recorded in May occurred in fully vaccinated people. That means about 0.8%, or an average of five deaths per day.

The agency analyzed the figures provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States, known as CDC for its acronym in English. The report states that the CDC itself has not calculated what percentage of hospitalizations and deaths occur in fully vaccinated people, arguing that there are limitations in the data.

Only about 45 states report numbers for so-called emerging COVID-19 infections, among hospitalizations and deaths from the disease in the United States. Some localities have made more efforts than others to find these cases. The data likely underestimates such infections, CDC authorities added.

Still, the overall trend the data shows reflects what many health care authorities across the country are seeing, and what leading experts are saying: Nearly everyone who dies from COVID-19 in the United States today was not vaccinated.

Earlier this month, Andy Slavitt, a former Joe Biden government adviser on the pandemic, indicated that between 98% and 99% of Americans who die from the coronavirus are not vaccinated.

Also, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Tuesday that the vaccine is so effective that “almost all deaths from COVID-19, especially among adults, are fully preventable at this time.” Walensky called those deaths “particularly tragic.”

The stories of people who refuse to be vaccinated in the United States number in the thousands. Among them is Ross Bagne, a 68-year-old small businessman in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Bagne had been eligible for the vaccine since early February, but never got it.

He died on June 4, infected and unvaccinated, after spending more than three weeks in the hospital, his lungs filled with fluid. He was unable to swallow due to a stroke. “He never left home, so he figured he wouldn’t get infected,” said his sister, Karen McKnight. Why take the risk of not getting vaccinated? He wondered.

The effects on the vaccination plan

Despite questions from part of the population, the vaccination plan in the United States is maintained. So far, 65.4% of those over 18 have received at least one dose of one of the three vaccines licensed in the United States.

But the rate of vaccination has slowed since April when it peaked at 3.4 million daily doses. The latest average is about 850,000 daily doses, according to data from health authorities, a figure that includes children and adolescents 12 years and older vaccinated with Pfizer.