In the United Kingdom they recognize ‘serious concern’ for the Delta variant of the covid

The british prime minister, Boris Johnson, on Saturday expressed its “serious concern” about the growing infections of the Delta variant of the coronavirus, reinforcing the feeling that it will delay the lifting of the last remaining restrictions in England due to the pandemic.

Johnson is scheduled to announce on Monday whether the planned lifting of the restrictions, which would mean the end of the limits to social contact, it can be carried out on June 21 as set out in a planned roadmap.

The government hoped that the success of one of the world’s fastest vaccination campaigns would end limits on indoor gatherings and the requirement that pubs and restaurants serve only at tables.

However, the rapid spread of the Delta variant of COVID, discovered for the first time in India, has jeopardized those plans, meaning the government will delay lifting the restrictions by a month, the Daily Telegraph reported.

A delay of four weeks would delay easing restrictions until July 19.

Although Johnson said authorities will continue to study the data before making the final decision, he was less optimistic about the situation than he was at the end of May.

It is clear that the Indian variant is more transmissible and it is also true that cases and levels of hospitalization are increasing, “Johnson told Sky News.

Now, we don’t know exactly to what extent this is going to translate into additional mortality, but it is clearly a matter of serious, serious concern, “he added.

emb