Since the global contingency for the coronavirus began, a lot of massive events had to be postponed or canceled as a measure to prevent the massive spread of COVID-19. Little by little we are returning to the so-called ‘new normality’, but as the authorities have told us, it is not yet time for us to take to the streets, much less to think about concerts, festivals or raves.

Over the past few months, several options have appeared for the events to return. From concerts with social distancing, parties that respected all the rules, to special costumes so as not to walk with Jesus in the mouth among so many people. However, there are people who flatly burn their beans to be in the raves again, or at least it seems that way in the United Kingdom.

According to an investigation by the BBC, In recent weeks several clandestine parties have been held in London, inside abandoned warehouses in the neighborhood of Leytonstone. The company behind all this is called Kanni Events Ltd and they have a pretty weird method of letting people into their super secret blowouts.

According to the same source, Through a private Instagram page, the organizers announce these pachangones. Once they accept you on this account, later they add you to a WhatsApp group where they notify everyone when the next party will be.

Tickets for these raves are sold at £ 15 (something like 410 Mexican pesos) and once the payment has been made by bank transfer, the organizers send a photo containing the secret location of the event. So far it is known that they have done at least three raves, on May 17, 23 and 24.

Of course the London police were alerted to these raves, and fortunately for those who were at those parties, no one was arrested. What the organizers argue is that it is not about massive parties, but rather a community of people who gather to exercise and listen to house music, all with their healthy distanceOf course.

Although the authorities bought them this excuse, a BBC reporter managed to infiltrate one of the raves and that’s when they realized that there was no social distancing in that placer. According to the same organizers, they only give access to 100 people, and of them, 50 are those that can be within the same place.

However, and in accordance with current UK measures to combat coronavirus, groups of up to six people from different households are allowed, as long as they stay two meters away. And as the pictures show –With all the people crowded as in rush hour of the Metro–, none of these rules were respected in the raves.

It is worth mentioning that in April, The same people behind these parties co-organized a virtual event to raise funds for the UK National Health Service., benefiting the doctors and nurses who were on the front line of battle. And of course that in the flyer they published about it they included the phrase that we have heard to exhaustion “Stay home”, apparently they already forgot this.

The organizers also says that events are not rave, that are not for profit and that implement security measures such as the use of personal protective equipment for all its workerss y they will take the temperature to the assistants before they enter. Even with these measures, they are still outlawed, but above all they are risking the lives of thousands of people for a possible spike in infections.