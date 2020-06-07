United Kingdom.-Thousands of homeless people in the UK who were confined to empty hotels thanks to a government coronavirus program now fear they will have to live on the streets again.

Like Lisa, a woman in her thirties who lived on the street, 15,000 people have received emergency shelter since March thanks to a conservative government plan to deal with the spread of the virus.

A homeless person next to an ATM in central Glasgow

Until now Lisa, who suffers from a chronic illness, occasionally slept in Glass Door association shelters. “Being able to sleep in a bed was like being in the seventh heaven,” he told . by phone.

But the British government is beginning to relax the confinement it imposed in March, and Lisa is concerned that her hotel room is only reserved until June.

The government program gave him “hope” that things could change. “When you are on the street you have the impression that it will never end.”

“I trust the associations, they will not put us back on the street,” he says, “but if we have to go back to the same type of temporary housing as before, history will repeat itself.”

“Time is short”

The new coronavirus has already killed more than 40,000 people in the UK, and associations are asking the government to clarify what it wants to do with the homeless, especially vulnerable to the disease.

“Returning people to the streets shouldn’t be an option, but time is running out to find alternatives,” says Lucy Abraham, head of Glass Door.

There are “incredible stories of people who really took advantage of this opportunity and showed that they could take care of a rent,” Balbir Chatrik of the association for homeless youth Centrepoint tells ..

“But many others need intensive support that can only go hand in hand with stable housing.”

The severe economic crisis caused by the pandemic and the numerous job losses could also increase the number of homeless people who need bigger aid plans, according to the associations.

In a letter to the government, they welcome the measures but believe that “more will have to be done”, also taking into account that a second wave of infections cannot be ruled out.

“Moral obligation”

After years of austerity and cuts in government funds to local governments responsible for housing, the UK is facing a shortage of moderately priced rents.

Consequently, the number of people without a fixed address increased by 141% in the last ten years, according to the associations.

During a campaign for the prevailing December legislative elections, Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged to end housing problems in five years, thanks to a £ 650m (€ 823m) program

A reiterated commitment by the Minister of Housing, who announced the acceleration of the construction of 6,000 new homes, more than half of them next year.

“This government does not want anyone to sleep on the street again and now we have a real opportunity to implement this moral obligation,” he said.

On Friday, the minister extended the ban on expulsions until August.

An insufficient measure, according to associations that help the homeless, pointing for example that recently released prisoners were unable to access a hotel room.

Jasmine Basran, from the Crisis association, also fears that access to government aid will again be conditioned by the immigration status of the homeless.

“There are people who are denied this help despite the fact that the pandemic continues,” he denounces, “and puts them in a very dangerous situation.”

