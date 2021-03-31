National teams



In the Swiss outpost: delay because one arch was shorter than the other



Christian Felipe Amezquita Ortiz March 28, 2021, 03:08 pm

A really unusual moment on the second day of the European qualifiers.

Completely unusual event in the European qualifiers. This Sunday, one of the games did not start on time due to logistical problems … A failure that borders on the comic.

The match between the Swiss and Lithuanian teams, in Group C of the qualifying phase for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, started almost twenty minutes late as they had to change one of the arches on the pitch of the Kybunpark stadium in St. Gallen.

When checking the status of each portico, those responsible found that one of them was ten centimeters taller. The operators of the enclosure had to remove it from the field of play and replace it with another with the regulatory measure, which prevented the match from starting at the set time.

Fact that will be marked in the memory for a long time … This is how it was all