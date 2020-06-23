A few weeks ago, the rumor began to spread that Francisca Lachapel would be pregnant, now the Dominican presenter cleared the doubts and clarified everything about her weight gain.

Through her Instagram account, the host of Despierta América (Univision) explained why her belly has increased: “I have passed my hand eating in this quarantine. This tummy is not for any baby, this is a tummy of food, bread and pasta, so don’t worry ”, she said denying a possible pregnancy.

The also actress said that when she is in the sweet wait she will be the first to share the news, since becoming a mother is one of her biggest dreams.

« When I am pregnant I will share it with you with great joy and with great emotion Because I have told you before that my biggest dream is to become a mom and if God gives me the opportunity I will share it with you soon, « she said.

The winner of Nuestra Belleza Latina 2015, who got engaged in late 2018 with her boyfriend Italian Francesco Zampogna, said in the program “Sal y Pimienta” that after the coronavirus pandemic, her plans changed.

« I speak of the plan of life, with the wedding one has everything marked: (I said) I marry on this date, we are going on vacation on this date, I have my children if God wants to, but well … God’s plans always they are better and they are perfect, and I have spoken this with Francesco (his fiancé), and I have said to him: ‘baby, my god has always guided us, so why hesitate now. When it has to happen, it will happen ”, he concluded.